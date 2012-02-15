HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $23.9 Million California Dream Home Has A Bowling Alley And The Craziest Bathroom We've Ever Seen

Meredith Galante
A Rancho Santa Fe home with 11 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms on eight acres is on sale for $23.9 million.The home has every amenity imaginable: two electronic gates enclosing the property, a bowling alley, a guest house, fountains, an European-inspired spa, a tennis court, 10-car garage, a gym, and a dog-grooming station.

The backyard comes complete with a wet bar and a marvellous pool.

The home sits on eight acres of land.

The gardens are beautiful and span as far as the eye can see.

These stairs are picture-perfect.

The home has beautiful tile work throughout.

The dining room has a view of all the greenery on the property.

The kitchen and living room have an open floor plan.

The family room has a custom-made fireplace.

The bathroom is fit for a king.

The European-inspired spa.

The bedroom is regal.

We love the ceiling in the living room.

This room exudes luxury.

There's not one lane, but two!

You and 12 friends can watch all your favourite Oscar nominees.

Entertain your guests at the wet bar.

There's plenty of outdoor seating.

This pool reminds us of a hotel.

The palm trees really remind you that you're on the West Coast.

Outside there's a waterfall.

The tennis court is next to a wonderful fountain.

Another view of the pool.

