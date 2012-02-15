HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $23.9 Million California Dream Home Has A Bowling Alley And The Craziest Bathroom We've Ever Seen

Photo: Trulia
A Rancho Santa Fe home with 11 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms on eight acres is on sale for $23.9 million.The home has every amenity imaginable: two electronic gates enclosing the property, a bowling alley, a guest house, fountains, an European-inspired spa, a tennis court, 10-car garage, a gym, and a dog-grooming station.
The backyard comes complete with a wet bar and a marvellous pool.
