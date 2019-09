Photo: Christies

A massive Denver, Colo. home that sits on 72 acres of land with some of the craziest amenities we’ve seen in a while is on sale for $19.5 million.This home has an insane game room with a bowling alley, video games that have seats, a dance floor, and a pool table.



An absurd 24 bathrooms are in the house, as well as 11 bedrooms.

