HOUSE OF THE DAY: The West Village Pad Rachel Maddow Just Bought From Michael Stipe For $1.25 Million

Curbed reports that MSNBC host Rachel Maddow and her partner, Susan Mikula, have purchased a West Village, Manhattan “apartment that could fit at least a few vans—two combined units at 130 Jane St.”



Curbed’s tipster tells the website the deal closed in June for $1.25 million, which is $75,000 less than the $1.325 million price tag for which the seller had listed it with Corcoran.

Speaking of the seller, that would be none other than R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe!

According to the listing, the “incredibly sunny, bright and airy” two-bedroom, one-bath co-op loft in a pre-war former paper warehouse on a tree-lined cobblestone street, has direct “Hudson River Views from six of your 10 windows.” Also: “Central Air, 10 foot ceilings, beautiful original hardwood floors and exposed wooden beams, exposed brick and a wood-burning fireplace.”

[h/t Mediaite]

