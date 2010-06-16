HOUSE OF THE DAY: The One Belonging To Pole-Dancing 'Real Housewife Of New Jersey' Danielle Staub

Last night’s episode of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” sure was a doozy!



Mostly thanks to the ongoing drama surrounding 47-year-old pole-dancing cast member Danielle Staub, whose sex tape — which became a topic of conversation on last night’s episode — had (very conveniently) been set for a June 14 release date from Hustler.

But that’s not the only piece of Staub’s personal property that’s on the market.

Staub has relisted her 6,208-square-foot, 7-bedroom, 6-bath, Wayne, N.J. home as part of a forced “court ordered” sale tied to her divorce proceedings. Coldwell Banker agent Robert Lindsay has the listing.

Staub has never been shy about discussing her money problems on the show, which apparently pays the Jersey Housewives a little under $3,500 an episode. (That doesn’t seem like enough to dig Staub’s fellow cast-member, Teresa Giudice, out of the financial ruin she and her husband have apparently buried themselves in!)

So it seems like Staub clearly could use every penny of the $1.095 million she’s asking for the property, even though it’s $400,000 less than she listed it for last year.

Other features include a double staircase, billiard room with wet bar, gym, pool with cabana and (of course!) a tanning room.

