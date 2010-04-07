HOUSE OF THE DAY: Here's Where You Can Sleep Next To The Obamas



[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4bbb82067f8b9ab36a5b0700/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Obama neighbour" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[credit provider="nytimes.com"]

The Obamas officially have new next door neighbours in Chicago.The house at 5040 S. Greenwood Ave., next door to the president’s Chicago residence, was put on the market in September for $1.85 million and was sold today for $1.4 million cash, according to Chicago Breaking Business.



“The sale has not yet been recorded and the buyers have chosen to remain anonymous, said listing agent Matt Garrison. ‘They’re normal, organic Chicago buyers,’ he said. ‘They probably would have preferred if the house was down the street instead of next door to the Obama’s.’,” Breaking Business reported.

The 17-room turn of the century historical home sits on over 12,000 feet of land and still houses details such as preserved plaster and woodwork and original stained glass windows.

Take the (nearly) Presidential tour >

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”-1″

title=””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4bbb83a57f8b9ad76f5d0600/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”-2″

title=””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4bbb83cd7f8b9ab501c60500/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”-3″

title=””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4bbb82067f8b9ab36a5b0700/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”-4″

title=””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4bbb83bb7f8b9aec6b860000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”-5″

title=””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4bbb83d87f8b9a0205cd0100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”-6″

title=””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4bbb83b27f8b9a9e01b10500/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”-7″

title=””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4bbb83817f8b9a626b3a0400/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”-8″

title=””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4bbb83e17f8b9aca01ea0400/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”-9″

title=””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4bbb83ec7f8b9af26f5b0500/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”now-take-a-look-at-mansion-steve-jobs-is-moving-out-of-10″

title=”Now take a look at mansion Steve Jobs is moving out of…”

content=”HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: The Fabulous Mansion Steve Jobs Will Demolish >>“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4bbb8bb57f8b9ade0b280000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.