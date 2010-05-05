HOUSE OF THE DAY: The $24.5 Million House The Sopranos Paid For

The deals to be had!This seven bedroom, twelve bathroom house in Pacific Palisades (*not Brentwood, as previously believed) has just been reduced by over five mil.

The house sits “On 2 flat acres of serene & park-like grounds w/ a unique pond” and has a “2-story living rm, 2 offices, theatre, gym, billiard/game room,” a deck, a tennis court, a pool and spa, and an outdoor kitchen, for those who prefer to cook unrestrained by the tyranny of walls.

The house was originally listed in June 2009 at $29.99 million and has been chopped to $24.5 million.

The house was built in 1997 by the current owner – Paramount Pictures CEO Brad Grey, who produced The Sopranos, The Departed, Transformers among others.

The property is gated, and thick shrubbery protects your privacy.

Nice front yard

Now, this is a doorway.

The main living-room – check out the fireplace, the piano (in the back), and that cool painting (on the left.)

Another sitting area with comfortable couches and a huge TV (not shown.)

The dinning-room where Grey had hosted Spielberg and Scorsese.

The kitchen has a breakfast bar, and a commercial oven.

The Man Cave!

The Office

A shower with a view

The tub also gets a window.

The Master Bedroom

That bedroom features two sitting areas, a fireplace, a huge TV...

That's a walk-in closet.

One of the guest bedrooms – it's smaller but it has a nice patio.

One of many outdoor lounge areas.

The staircase is a maze featuring cozy nooks for relaxation.

Another sitting area inside and....

... a heavy-weight wet bar.

A private cinema, of course.

Every wine-aficionado's dream.

An in-house gym.

The Sauna

The outside amenities feature a tennis court...

...a pool...

...a lake...

... and plenty of sitting areas.

