HOUSE OF THE DAY: The $24.5 Million House The Sopranos Paid For

The deals to be had!This seven bedroom, twelve bathroom house in Pacific Palisades (*not Brentwood, as previously believed) has just been reduced by over five mil.



The house sits “On 2 flat acres of serene & park-like grounds w/ a unique pond” and has a “2-story living rm, 2 offices, theatre, gym, billiard/game room,” a deck, a tennis court, a pool and spa, and an outdoor kitchen, for those who prefer to cook unrestrained by the tyranny of walls.

The house was originally listed in June 2009 at $29.99 million and has been chopped to $24.5 million.

The house was built in 1997 by the current owner – Paramount Pictures CEO Brad Grey, who produced The Sopranos, The Departed, Transformers among others.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.