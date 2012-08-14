HOUSE OF THE DAY: Taylor Swift Bought A $4.9 Million Home Across The Street From The Kennedy Compound

Meredith Galante
taylor swift house

Photo: Zillow.com

Taylor Swift loved hanging out with her new beau Conor Kennedy and his family so much that she decided to purchase a $4.9 million home across the street from Kennedy’s grandmother in Hyannis Port, Mass, People reports.Swift, 22, was recently spotted in Hyannis Port with Conor, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s son. Kennedy is four years her junior.

The house, which was originally priced at $14 million, is across the street from the Kennedy Compound, where Kennedy’s grandmother Ethel currently lives.

The house has 13 rooms with seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. It overlooks Nantucket Sound.

Welcome to Hyannis Port, Mass.

The home sits on 1.1 acres of land.

This is Swift's first real estate purchase on the east coast.

Swift got a bargain! She purchased the home at a 60 per cent discount.

The house was built in 1928.

The home had only one owner prior to Swift.

The bedrooms are styled in true Cape Cod decor.

This room feels very beachy.

There's also a guest house on the property.

Swift will also now have beach access.

The beach is considered private.

