HOUSE OF THE DAY: Taylor Swift Bought A $4.9 Million Home Across The Street From The Kennedy Compound

Photo: Zillow.com

Taylor Swift loved hanging out with her new beau Conor Kennedy and his family so much that she decided to purchase a $4.9 million home across the street from Kennedy’s grandmother in Hyannis Port, Mass, People reports.Swift, 22, was recently spotted in Hyannis Port with Conor, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s son. Kennedy is four years her junior.



The house, which was originally priced at $14 million, is across the street from the Kennedy Compound, where Kennedy’s grandmother Ethel currently lives.

The house has 13 rooms with seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. It overlooks Nantucket Sound.

