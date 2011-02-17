HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ex-Major Leaguer Shawn Green's California Estate On The Market $10.9 Million

Former Major League Baseball player Shawn Green has slashed the price on his sprawling Irvine, CA ,estate to $10.9 million, a 38% reduction from the original listing price of $17.5 million back in 2009.



Green is not the only one feeling the pinch of decreasing home values. The Irvine real estate market is still declining 2.4 per cent year-over-year, and 29.2 per cent of homes were sold for a loss in December 2010.

Shawn Green’s home boasts 13,500 square feet and is located within the prestigious Irvine community of Shady Canyon. According to the listing description, the residence features exquisite high-end finishes, including a subterranean wine cellar, a tunnel connecting the residence to the pool house and home theatre, a second service kitchen, and pool house (see more listing photos here).

Shawn Green retired in 2007 after a long and successful career with teams such as the Toronto Blue Jays (1993–1999), Los Angeles Dodgers (2000–2004), Arizona Diamondbacks (2005–2006), and New York Mets (2006–2007). The slugging outfielder was one of the best-known Jewish major league ballplayers and is an active supporter of local baseball training in his hometown of Tustin, CA .

This celebrity price reduction is yet another reminder that famous sports stars are not immune to real estate hardship. Former Seattle Mariner’s pitcher Jamie Moyer has also reduced the price of his multimillion-dollar estate, as the Seattle real estate market continues to tumble.

