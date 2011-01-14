HOUSE OF THE DAY: See The Luxury Condo Building Cliff Lee Will Call Home In Philly

Kim Bhasin
cliff lee condo

Photo: 1706 Rittenhouse

Cliff Lee’s permanent home is in Arkansas, but the man still needs a place to sleep when he pitches for the Philadelphia Phillies this summer.According to realtor Atacan Group, Lee and his wife, Kristen, have reportedly purchased a condo in the newly opened building at 1706 Rittenhouse Square in downtown Philadelphia.

See photos of his new building >

Details were not released (and the story link appears to be broken), but condos in this building are typically listed at around $5 million, depending on the floor.

Last year, the building’s 2-story penthouse sold for a staggering $12.5 million, according to The Inquirer. The building opened last May and has 29 units all above 4,100 square feet.

The complex boasts a serviced spa, state-of-the-art fitness centre, massage rooms, garden with Koi pond, conference centre, and an incredible fully-automated underground parking system.

Lee signed a 5-year, $120 million deal with the Phillies last month, electing to go back to his former team despite being offered more guaranteed cash by the New York Yankees.

The outside of the $145 million condo building

The lobby

Entrance to the parking garage

One of only four in the country, the futuristic $8 million robo-garage has space for 64 vehicles, and a single slot costs $140,000.

The garden and pond

Another angle of the garden

The boardroom in the conference centre

The spa and fitness centre

View from the 31st floor

Another view from the top

The building's model condo

The bathroom

The kitchen

Another view of the kitchen

The nook next to the kitchen

The dining room

The family room

The office

The living room, dining room in the background

The location is great, but not quite as spacious as this bachelor pad ...

See Matt Geiger's $8,000,000 Man Palace >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.