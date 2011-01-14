HOUSE OF THE DAY: See The Luxury Condo Building Cliff Lee Will Call Home In Philly

Photo: 1706 Rittenhouse

Cliff Lee’s permanent home is in Arkansas, but the man still needs a place to sleep when he pitches for the Philadelphia Phillies this summer.According to realtor Atacan Group, Lee and his wife, Kristen, have reportedly purchased a condo in the newly opened building at 1706 Rittenhouse Square in downtown Philadelphia.



Details were not released (and the story link appears to be broken), but condos in this building are typically listed at around $5 million, depending on the floor.

Last year, the building’s 2-story penthouse sold for a staggering $12.5 million, according to The Inquirer. The building opened last May and has 29 units all above 4,100 square feet.

The complex boasts a serviced spa, state-of-the-art fitness centre, massage rooms, garden with Koi pond, conference centre, and an incredible fully-automated underground parking system.

Lee signed a 5-year, $120 million deal with the Phillies last month, electing to go back to his former team despite being offered more guaranteed cash by the New York Yankees.

