HOUSE OF THE DAY: Scottie Pippen And His 'Real Housewife' Put Their $16 Million Mansion Up For Sale

Photo: Realestate.aol.com

Ex-Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen and his wife Larsa, who is currently starring on The Real Housewives of Miami, have placed their $16 million Fort Lauderdale mansion on the market.The 9,782 square foot mansion was built in 2004 and has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.



It also has 215 feet of waterfront, a private dock with a boat lift, a putting green, a basketball court, and a lagoon-style pool with a slide.

Pippen reportedly earned in the neighbourhood of $120 million during his NBA career, but has lost much of his fortune to poor business deals and investments.

