HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Most Expensive Property Ever Listed In Scotland

Photo: CKD Galbraith

A sprawling 20,000 acre estate in Angus, Scotland is on sale for $17.5 million (via News.Scotsman.com).The estate is perfect for shooting and fishing, with plenty of live animals on the property and a fishing licence.



There are 13 total lots on the estate, which can be bought together or separately.

The main house has 10 bedrooms, a gun room, a bar, a billiard room,and 11,474 square feet of floor space.

On the other lots, there are various cottages for gardeners and gamekeepers.

