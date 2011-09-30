HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Most Expensive Property Ever Listed In Scotland

A sprawling 20,000 acre estate in Angus, Scotland is on sale for $17.5 million (via News.Scotsman.com).The estate is perfect for shooting and fishing, with plenty of live animals on the property and a fishing licence.

There are 13 total lots on the estate, which can be bought together or separately.

The main house has 10 bedrooms, a gun room, a bar, a billiard room,and 11,474 square feet of floor space.

On the other lots, there are various cottages for gardeners and gamekeepers.

The Fernybank Lodge and Fishings has five bedrooms and is just a short walk from the stream

The stream on the property

The well on the property overlooks sprawling hills

An aerial view of the main lodge

Another view of all the greenery on the land

The countryside

The property is perfect for hunting

The view of the main house across the lake

The living room in the main lodge

The formal dining room in the main lodge

The family room in the main lodge

