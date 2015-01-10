HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billionaire Ron Burkle Is Selling His Triplex Penthouse In 'Sky Studios' For $37 Million

The infamous Central Village triplex penthouse at 704 Broadway has just hit the market for $US37 million, Curbed reports.
The massive residence was once an event space called Sky Studios that could be rented for private parties, weddings, Sex and the City episodes, and other glamorous New York events.
When Billionaire investor Ron Burkle purchased the famous space in 2007 he paid $US17 million in cash — he then spent the next two years renovating the place to make it the dreamy loft that it is today.
The penthouse has three floors, six bedrooms, a rooftop garden, soaring 17-foot-tall ceilings, skylights, and a fully equipped home theatre.
Plus, it has heated rooftop pool that has incredible views of the city.
Raphael De Niro of Douglas Elliman Real Estate has the listing.
The entire penthouse is filled with elegant details and classic furnishings. The inviting great room is a 19-century style loft space that has cast-iron columns, custom wood-coffered ceilings, and a working 17-century Dutch Tudor fireplace.
The spacious French Country-inspired chef's kitchen has a barrel vaulted exposed brick ceiling and antique blue marble tiles that were recovered from a convent in France.
The Master Suite sits behind a library and hand-carved Moroccan French doors. The room has a basket weave vaulted ceiling, wood paneled walls, and a massive bed.
A keyed elevator takes you to a glass-encased grand room that has 17-foot-tall ceilings, a skylight, and stunning light fixtures.
