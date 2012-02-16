HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rent A 6-Story Tribeca Loft With An Indoor Basketball Court For $100,000 A Month

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

We showed you this house back in December, when it was originally listed to sell for $45 million. It appears that since no one is buying, they’re trying to rent it out to make some cash.



This massive six-story 1862 limestone TriBeCa loft is one of Manhattan’s priciest rentals on the market, going for $100,000 a month, according to Curbed.

Inside this 30,000 square-foot loft are eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an elevator, a private gym, and half basketball court. The home is six stories, two underground.

Outside there’s a private terrace.

