HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rent A 6-Story Tribeca Loft With An Indoor Basketball Court For $100,000 A Month

Meredith Galante
144 duane street, $45 million, tribeca loft

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

We showed you this house back in December, when it was originally listed to sell for $45 million. It appears that since no one is buying, they’re trying to rent it out to make some cash.

This massive six-story 1862 limestone TriBeCa loft is one of Manhattan’s priciest rentals on the market, going for $100,000 a month, according to Curbed.

Inside this 30,000 square-foot loft are eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an elevator, a private gym, and half basketball court. The home is six stories, two underground.

Outside there’s a private terrace.

The loft apartment has 12 to 17-foot ceilings and exposed brick throughout

The den doubles as a library

After lounging in the living room, play a game of pool with friends

The glass staircase adds a modern feel to the living quarters

The kitchen is very industrial

There's lots of light on the penthouse floor

There's an elevator in the house to move throughout the six floors with ease

It's always impressive to fit a grand piano into a New York City home

The master bedroom has a tranquil theme to it

The bathroom has a deep tub and many mirrors

The roof top terrace

Play a game of one-on-one on your personal half-basketball court

The exterior of the 1862 limestone mansion

Want to live somewhere a bit warmer?

DON'T MISS: This $23.9 Million California Dream Home Has A Bowling Alley And The Craziest Bathroom We've Ever Seen >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.