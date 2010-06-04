HOUSE OF THE DAY: Remember The Wells Fargo Party House? It's For Sale At $3 Million Off

Kamelia Angelova

Remember the Wells Fargo party house in Malibu?

The owners, swindled by Bernie Madoff, had to give up their house to Wells Fargo in May 2009 at a recorded value of $12 million.

Wells Fargo executive Cheronda Guyton used the bank-owned property to throw parties in that summer (and was eventually fired for it.)

Embarrassed, Wells Fargo rushed to sell the house, hiring reality star/real estate agent Chad Rogers (of Bravo’s show Million Dollar Listing). The asking price was $21.5 million.

Fast-forward a year later, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion is still on the market and currently listed for $18 million. Any takers?

(via Curbed.com)

The Deck

Photos via Calculated Risk

The Garage

Photos via Calculated Risk

The Pathway

Photos via Calculated Risk

The Deck Facing The Ocean

Photos via Calculated Risk

Next Deck

Photos via Calculated Risk

The Deck Ocean View 3

Photos via Calculated Risk

The Bathroom

Photos via Calculated Risk

The Stairs

Photos via Calculated Risk

The Bedroom

Photos via Calculated Risk

TV Nook In The Bedroom

Stairs

Photos via Calculated Risk

The Dining Room

Photos via Calculated Risk

The Study

Photos via Calculated Risk

The Cocktail Bar

Photos via Calculated Risk

The Kitchen

Photos via Calculated Risk

Patio

Photos via Calculated Risk

