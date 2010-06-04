HOUSE OF THE DAY: Remember The Wells Fargo Party House? It's For Sale At $3 Million Off

Remember the Wells Fargo party house in Malibu?

The owners, swindled by Bernie Madoff, had to give up their house to Wells Fargo in May 2009 at a recorded value of $12 million.

Wells Fargo executive Cheronda Guyton used the bank-owned property to throw parties in that summer (and was eventually fired for it.)

Embarrassed, Wells Fargo rushed to sell the house, hiring reality star/real estate agent Chad Rogers (of Bravo’s show Million Dollar Listing). The asking price was $21.5 million.

Fast-forward a year later, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion is still on the market and currently listed for $18 million. Any takers?

(via Curbed.com)

