HOUSE OF THE DAY: California's Incredible Portabello Estate Just Sold At 55% Markdown

image

Portabello, meaning “beautiful door,” in Italian could not be a better name for this gorgeous ocean front property.The estate, in Orange County, California, just sold for $34.1 million, according the Wall Street Journal. And $34.1 million is a steal considering the home was on the market a year ago for $75 million.

Frank Pitt, founder of Attachmate, listed The Portabello Estate for $75 million in 2006, took it off the market a year later, and relisted it earlier this year for $49.6 million.

Who wouldn't love a view of the Pacific waves crashing on the shore?

Gorgeous landscaping looking over the ocean

There's nearly an acre of private beach access

There's an extra 8,000 sq ft of covered terraces and garages

No need to swim in the ocean when you have two saltwater pools

The family room has floor to ceiling windows

State of the art kitchen... with more windows.. and another view

The fake Kay's actually has display cases for family heirlooms

Movie theatre equipped with snack stand

The theatre seats 12 in custom velvet lounge chairs

Still bored? Go bowling in this two lane regulation bowling alley...

...even pick which colour ball you want

