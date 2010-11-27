HOUSE OF THE DAY: California's Incredible Portabello Estate Just Sold At 55% Markdown

Photo: Courtesy of McMonigle Group

Portabello, meaning “beautiful door,” in Italian could not be a better name for this gorgeous ocean front property.The estate, in Orange County, California, just sold for $34.1 million, according the Wall Street Journal. And $34.1 million is a steal considering the home was on the market a year ago for $75 million.



Frank Pitt, founder of Attachmate, listed The Portabello Estate for $75 million in 2006, took it off the market a year later, and relisted it earlier this year for $49.6 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.