HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ex-Wife Of Media Mogul John Kluge Drops The Price Of Her Virginia Estate By $76 Million

The Virginia estate of Patricia Kluge, a philanthropist and ex-wife of TV mogul and Metromedia founder John Kluge, has a new price tag of only $24 million (via C’ville Bubble Blog).



This is a huge discount from the initial listing price of $100 million back in October 2009. The price was dropped to $48 million in the spring of 2010.

The massively discounted property is still listed at Sotheby’s.

Patricia Kluge, a former belly-dancer and pinup model, kept the house (and received a settlement of $1 billion) in an amicable divorce from her husband John Kluge, founder of Metromedia.

John was ranked the richest man in the U.S. with $5.2 billion in 1989.

