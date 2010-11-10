HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ex-Wife Of Media Mogul John Kluge Drops The Price Of Her Virginia Estate By $76 Million

Kamelia Angelova
home

The Virginia estate of Patricia Kluge, a philanthropist and ex-wife of TV mogul and Metromedia founder John Kluge, has a new price tag of only $24 million (via C’ville Bubble Blog).

This is a huge discount from the initial listing price of $100 million back in October 2009. The price was dropped to $48 million in the spring of 2010.

The massively discounted property is still listed at Sotheby’s.

Patricia Kluge, a former belly-dancer and pinup model, kept the house (and received a settlement of $1 billion) in an amicable divorce from her husband John Kluge, founder of Metromedia.

John was ranked the richest man in the U.S. with $5.2 billion in 1989.

Albemarle House in Charlottesville, Virginia

Source: NYTimes

45-room neo-Georgian country home

Source: NYTimes

Living-room

Source: NYTimes

Dining-room

Source: NYTimes

Dining-room

Source: NYTimes

Study

Source: NYTimes

Corridors

Source: NYTimes

Master bedroom

Source: NYTimes

Kitchen

Source: NYTimes

Movie theatre

Source: NYTimes

Stables

Source: NYTimes

Art in the garden

Source: NYTimes

Impeccable landscaping

Source: NYTimes

More garden details

Source: NYTimes

More untamed parts of the estate grounds

Source: NYTimes

The garden is a labyrinth that you need several days to explore – the estate takes 300+/- acres.

Source: NYTimes

Gothic-style chapel

Source: NYTimes

Green house

Source: NYTimes

Vegetables or rare flowers – the choice is yours.

Source: NYTimes

A guest cottage

Source: NYTimes

View from the terrace

Source: NYTimes

The yard

Source: NYTimes

The mansion is built in an English country style.

Source: NYTimes

Albemarle House is neighbours to some of Virginia's greatest and most important estates including Thomas Jefferson's Monticello and James Monroe's Ash Lawn-Highland.

Source: NYTimes

If you think that's a big discount...

Check Out Photos Of The Greenwich Estate That Just Sold At A $90 Million Discount >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.