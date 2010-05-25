HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ex-Wife Of Media Mogul John Kluge Lists Her Virginia Estate For $48 Million

Kamelia Angelova
patricia kluge, Albemarle House

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

The Virginia estate of Patricia Kluge, a philanthropist and ex-wife of TV mogul and Metromedia founder John Kluge, is for sale for $48 million.Sotheby’s has the listing.

She is also auctioning off the contents of the estate, know as Albemarle House, on June 8 and 9, according to The New York Times. An open house will be held May 31–June 6.

The 933 items range from $70 for a set of seven Majolica dinner plates to $1 million for an 18th-century Qing dynasty automaton clock. Sotheby’s estimates that the auction will earn $9.5 million.

Patricia Kluge, a former belly-dancer and pinup model, kept the house (and received a settlement of $1 billion) in an amicable divorce from her husband John Kluge, founder of Metromedia.

John was ranked the richest man in the U.S. with $5.2 billion in 1989.

Albemarle House in Charlottesville, Virginia

Source: NYTimes

45-room neo-Georgian country home

Source: NYTimes

Living-room

Source: NYTimes

Dining-room

Source: NYTimes

Dining-room

Source: NYTimes

Study

Source: NYTimes

Corridors

Source: NYTimes

Master bedroom

Source: NYTimes

Kitchen

Source: NYTimes

Movie theatre

Source: NYTimes

Stables

Source: NYTimes

Art in the garden

Source: NYTimes

Impeccable landscaping

Source: NYTimes

More garden details

Source: NYTimes

More untamed parts of the estate grounds

Source: NYTimes

The garden is a labyrinth that you need several days to explore – the estate takes 300+/- acres.

Source: NYTimes

Gothic-style chapel

Source: NYTimes

Green house

Source: NYTimes

Vegetables or rare flowers – the choice is yours.

Source: NYTimes

A guest cottage

Source: NYTimes

View from the terrace

Source: NYTimes

The yard

Source: NYTimes

The mansion is built in an English country style.

Source: NYTimes

Albemarle House is neighbours to some of Virginia's greatest and most important estates including Thomas Jefferson's Monticello and James Monroe's Ash Lawn-Highland.

Source: NYTimes

