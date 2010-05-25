HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ex-Wife Of Media Mogul John Kluge Lists Her Virginia Estate For $48 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

The Virginia estate of Patricia Kluge, a philanthropist and ex-wife of TV mogul and Metromedia founder John Kluge, is for sale for $48 million.Sotheby’s has the listing.



She is also auctioning off the contents of the estate, know as Albemarle House, on June 8 and 9, according to The New York Times. An open house will be held May 31–June 6.

The 933 items range from $70 for a set of seven Majolica dinner plates to $1 million for an 18th-century Qing dynasty automaton clock. Sotheby’s estimates that the auction will earn $9.5 million.

Patricia Kluge, a former belly-dancer and pinup model, kept the house (and received a settlement of $1 billion) in an amicable divorce from her husband John Kluge, founder of Metromedia.

John was ranked the richest man in the U.S. with $5.2 billion in 1989.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.