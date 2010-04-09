HOUSE OF THE DAY: Own This Ridiculous Football Field Pad In Soho For $10.25 Million!

Curbed.com
SoHo House Porn

Photo: www.stribling.com

In a city where space can be hard to come by, if you’ve got it, why not flaunt it?That’s this Soho co-op’s approach. The two-unit combo is 9,423 square feet, which, if that raw number is hard to visualise, is also two-thirds the length of a football field, one-fifth of an acre, or “the largest space in the largest cooperative building in Soho under single ownership,” the brokerbabble informs us.

OK, we get it! It’s big. Apparently too big to contain in one floorplan, because the listing doesn’t have one. It’s asking $10.25 million, with a monthly maintenance add-on of $9,117. 

Check Out The Amazing Interior >

Now take a look at the North Carolina estate Ken Lewis is selling...

HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: Ken Lewis's House Is For Sale >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.