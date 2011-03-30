HOUSE OF THE DAY: NYC Muppet Mansion For $23 Million

By Sara Polsky



Sorry, muppet fans. The townhouse at 117 East 69th Street that most recently belonged to Edgar Bronfman Jr. and less recently to Muppets creator Jim Henson has already sold, after being on the market for only about a month, the Observer reports.

The place needs a sizable renovation—Bronfman, after paying $28 million for the house, moved to London before going through with his planned makeover of the place—which helps explain why it sold for only $23 million after asking $27.25M. Slightly less explicable? The buyer, who used the LLC name of Statler, the heckler muppet.

The deed was signed by Jesse Angelo, editor of Rupert Murdoch iPad app The Daily. It’s a big move up if Angelo is the new owner: he paid just $1.9 million for a unit at Porter House in 2005. Guess we know why the Times is moving to a paywall!

This post originally appeared at Curbed.com

