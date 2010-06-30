HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Richard Nixon's Spectacular Estate For $9.5 Million

Photo: zillow.com

A house from Richard Nixon’s California estate is on sale for $9.5 million. With no takers, the price has undergone some serious cuts in the last two years.”It was first listed for $15 million Nov. 4, 2008, then it was reduced to $12.5 million April 13, 2009, and then dropped in price once more to $9.9 million July 26, 2009,” according to Zillow.



“This estate was part of Nixon’s San Clemente compound, which was called La Casa Pacifica (“The House of Peace”) — also referred to as the “Western White House.” Nixon bought the compound in 1969 and sold it in 1980 to Gavin Herbert, a pharmacist who founded the pharmaceutical giant Allergan. Herbert then divided the property into 16 lots. He kept Nixon’s house (still owns it, plus another) and sold the others,” Zillow said.

The house has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a spa, a 36-seat theatre, a sauna, a library, a music room, an infinity pool, a large sports court, cabanas, and a fire pit.

