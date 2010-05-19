HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Beautiful $55 Million New England Estate Of The Barron Family

Photo: Coldwell Banker

The Massachusetts estate of Clarence Barron and the Barron family – former owners of Dow Jones & Co. – is up for sale. While the price tag might be hefty, the estate comes along with a renowned New England restaurant on its grounds.



Here is the listing by Coldwell Banker:

Unique opportunity to purchase 4 properties comprising privately held waterfront real estate of Cohasset Harbor.

1) The Oaks (49 Margin St) – 9.41 acre peninsula with renovated 20,000sf mansion, 4,000sf outbuildings, tennis court, pool, private beach and protected 112′ deep water dock.

2) The Cohasset Harbor Inn – 55,000+sf, 55 room inn and conference facility.

3) Atlantica & Olde Salt House renowned restaurant complex.

4) Mill River Marina, 10,000+sf with launching railway. Total $55,000,000.

The estate had been in the Barron’s family for more than 60 years, until the death of Clarence’s granddaughter in 1982. After her passing, the property was eventually sold to investor Peter Roy. Barron’s descendants sold Dow Jones to News Corp. for 5.16 billion in 2007.

(via WSJ via Luxist)

