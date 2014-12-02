HOUSE OF THE DAY: Massive Beachfront Villa On A Tropical Island In Thailand Is Selling For $22 Million

Villa Sawarin/FacebookVilla Sawarin is located on the beautiful island of Phuket.
A luxury villa located on the tip of the Yamu Peninsula on the island of Phuket, Thailand, is on the market for $US22.5 million.
The villa was designed by renowned architects Jean-Michel Gathy and Phillipe Starck.
The massive 42,894-square-foot-property has a 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms spread across two wings, the Wall Street Journal reports.
The four-level home has sweeping views of the Phang Nga Bay below and all the amenities of a luxury resort: a 24 hour concierge to arrange any excursions, a gourmet chef, a private golf course, a private spa, and gym.
Welcome to Villa Sawarin. The four-level villa sits atop three acres on the on the North Eastern coast of the island of Phuket.
