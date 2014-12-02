HOUSE OF THE DAY: Massive Beachfront Villa On A Tropical Island In Thailand Is Selling For $22 Million

Villa Sawarin/FacebookVilla Sawarin is located on the beautiful island of Phuket.

A luxury villa located on the tip of the Yamu Peninsula on the island of Phuket, Thailand, is on the market for $US22.5 million.

The villa was designed by renowned architects Jean-Michel Gathy and Phillipe Starck.

The massive 42,894-square-foot-property has a 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms spread across two wings, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The four-level home has sweeping views of the Phang Nga Bay below and all the amenities of a luxury resort: a 24 hour concierge to arrange any excursions, a gourmet chef, a private golf course, a private spa, and gym.

Welcome to Villa Sawarin. The four-level villa sits atop three acres on the on the North Eastern coast of the island of Phuket.

The gorgeous beachfront villa was specifically designed for travellers looking for an escape.

It features a nearly 80-foot infinity swimming pool that overlooks Phang Nga Bay.

The pool terrace offers visitors a chance to dry off and enjoy the view.

The rooms of the home are connected through a shared entrance gallery.

All of the rooms in the beachfront villa offer unobstructed ocean views.

There are three different master suites. And all of them are beautifully designed.

The master bathroom has a bathtub with lush views.

Plus, there is plenty of room for any guests.

The property even has a two bedroom guest villa.

That has its own walkway pond.

The property also has a private spa room.

Where anyone could go to unwind.

The villa also has a game room with table tennis and a private gym.

The indoor dining area features a large dinner table and sweeping oceans views.

But the outdoor dining area is the real spectacle.

The villa employs a gourmet chef to prepare any dishes of your choosing.

Villa Sawarin even has a private golf green and a boathouse.

But if golfing isn't your thing, you can always sit by the pool and enjoy the incredible views.

Here's one last glimpse of the incredible island oasis.

Can't get enough of this beachfront estate?

