House Of The Day: Check Out This Waterfront New York Mansion For Auction

Gregory White, Katya Wachtel
4 NISSEQUOGUE

Photo: JJManning.com

Right now, many houses are going up for auction across the United States as owners come to terms with difficult financial positions.We’ve picked one, only 55 miles from Manhattan, that is hitting the market on August 14.

Nicknamed “Gable Hill,” this estate lies on 2.69 acres of land and overlooks the water.

It was only completed in 2009. If you’re intrigued, there is an open house August 8.

Lovely from the air, note the swimming pool and leafy surroundings.

Source: JJ Manning via Top 10 Real Estate Deals

Swimming pool, somewhat less inviting in the winter snow.

Source: JJ Manning via Top 10 Real Estate Deals

The dining room, well appointed.

Source: JJ Manning via Top 10 Real Estate Deals

That's an excellent globe in the corner.

Source: JJ Manning via Top 10 Real Estate Deals

One of the house's three fireplaces.

Source: JJ Manning via Top 10 Real Estate Deals

Kitchen with dining space.

Source: JJ Manning via Top 10 Real Estate Deals

Master bedroom, with view.

Source: JJ Manning via Top 10 Real Estate Deals

View of the water.

Source: JJ Manning via Top 10 Real Estate Deals

Another view, with nice deck.

Source: JJ Manning via Top 10 Real Estate Deals

Rather drab in the winter.

Source: JJ Manning via Top 10 Real Estate Deals

And the location

Source: Google Maps

