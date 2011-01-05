HOUSE OF THE DAY: Lindsay Lohan Moves In Next Door To Her Ex-Girlfriend

Lindsay Lohan went straight from the Betty Ford Clinic to a Venice Beach pad. It doesn’t sound so bad except, her ex-girlfriend, Sam Ronson, lives right next door (via Zillow.com). Zillow estimates Lohan will pay $7,600 a month.



This doesn’t seem like the best idea for the struggling actress. Lohan and Ronson had a complicated on and off relationship for a few years, talk about feuding neighbours.

