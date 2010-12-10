HOUSE OF THE DAY: LeBron James' $9 Million South Beach Mansion

Photo: Obeo

LeBron James couldn’t wait any longer. After Chris Bosh picked up a $12.5 million mansion and Dwyane Wade scored a $10.6 million bay front home last week, the King finally purchased his new palace.LeBron’s $9 million home overlooks Biscayne Bay in Coconut Grove of Miami, Florida.



There’s no word on whether the new place has an air-conditioned doghouse like Wade’s, but it does have a wine cellar, guest house, library, home theatre, infinity pool, and a dock that can harbor two 60-foot yachts.

It also comes with the standard eight bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.