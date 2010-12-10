HOUSE OF THE DAY: LeBron James' $9 Million South Beach Mansion

Kevin Baumer
image

Photo: Obeo

LeBron James couldn’t wait any longer. After Chris Bosh picked up a $12.5 million mansion and Dwyane Wade scored a $10.6 million bay front home last week, the King finally purchased his new palace.LeBron’s $9 million home overlooks Biscayne Bay in Coconut Grove of Miami, Florida.

There’s no word on whether the new place has an air-conditioned doghouse like Wade’s, but it does have a wine cellar, guest house, library, home theatre, infinity pool, and a dock that can harbor two 60-foot yachts. 

It also comes with the standard eight bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The view from the front

Image from Obeo

The empty master bedroom

Image from Obeo

Bar area

Image from Obeo

One of the bathrooms

Image from Obeo

A nook

Image from Obeo

Gorgeous view of the bay

Image from Obeo

And the yacht dock

Image from Obeo

The view from the back

Image from Obeo

Winding staircase

Image from Obeo

Upstairs

Image from Obeo

Entryway chandelier

Image from Obeo

The kitchen

Image from Obeo

Another view of the kitchen

Image from Obeo

The kitchen again

Image from Obeo

The laundry room

Image from Obeo

The master bathroom

Image from Obeo

Master bathroom from another angle

Image from Obeo

Master bathroom again

Image from Obeo

Cool view from the tub

Image from Obeo

The gorgeous infinity pool

Image from Obeo

Terrace overlooking the bay

Image from Obeo

The theatre with plenty of seats for Bosh, Wade & co.

Image from Obeo

Magnificent view of the bay

Image from Obeo

Another view of the bay

Image from Obeo

The wine cellar

Image from Obeo

How does it stack up against...

