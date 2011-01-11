HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy This Foreclosure Mega Mansion At A $32 Million Discount

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com

Le Reve, the dream in French, is a perfect name for this 40,000+ square foot mansion in Cumming, Georgia.The estate is now on the market for a mere $18 million because of foreclosure. That’s $32 million less than its original asking price of $50 million.



The home even comes fully furnished, so, what you see is what you get.

