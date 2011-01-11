HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy This Foreclosure Mega Mansion At A $32 Million Discount

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com

Le Reve, the dream in French, is a perfect name for this 40,000+ square foot mansion in Cumming, Georgia.The estate is now on the market for a mere $18 million because of foreclosure. That’s $32 million less than its original asking price of $50 million.

The home even comes fully furnished, so, what you see is what you get.

The estate is privately tucked away, surrounded by trees

There's 7 bedrooms and 14.5 baths

Elegant chandeliers

Hire a pianist and harpist to greet guests at your party

Kitchen complete with state of the art appliances

A beautiful dining room for dinner parties

One of the 7 bedrooms

There is detailing on the walls and ceilings throughout the home

Even the master bathroom is beautiful

The closet of every girl's dreams

No need to leave the estate for a work out

Intricately designed staircase...

...featuring a gorgeous chandelier...

...and a fancy globe ceiling

The most luxurious pool table ever

Of course there's a movie theatre...

...and a diner themed bar...

...and a two-lane bowling alley...

...and a virtual golf room

Everyone is losing money on luxury real estate these days...

HOUSE OF THE DAY: Sultan of Brunei Lists His Vegas Compound At $23 Million Markdown >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.