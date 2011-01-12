HOUSE OF THE DAY: Wake Up To The Most Breathtaking Views Of The Pacific For $25M

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Trulia.com

Another gorgeous California home, another giant price drop. This La Jolla, California home was originally listed for $39 million back in 2008, and just recently dropped its price to $25 million (via Luxist).Designed by architect Wallace E. Cunningham, this is truly an architectural gem. The sharp and concise angular design gives the home its name, The Razor.

This is fitting of Cunningham’s style who says of his design philosophy, “I have attempted architecture clarity and rigour.”

The home's shape has sharp, harsh edges

But the beautiful views from every angle balance it

Outdoor seating for catching the Cali sun

There's floor to ceiling windows throughout the house

Most of the interior has a crisp, white design

Wash the dishes and watch the sun set

Get creative when you do your work in this room

Who wouldn't want to wake up to this?

Even your workout has a view

This house never misses a drop of sunlight

The unique, modern architecture continues on the outdoor patio...

...and even in the stairwell

Infinity pool overlooking the Pacific

The house is practically in the water

Can't get a better sunset view...

Just a four hour drive south on the coast...

