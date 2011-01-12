HOUSE OF THE DAY: Wake Up To The Most Breathtaking Views Of The Pacific For $25M

Photo: Courtesy of Trulia.com

Another gorgeous California home, another giant price drop. This La Jolla, California home was originally listed for $39 million back in 2008, and just recently dropped its price to $25 million (via Luxist).Designed by architect Wallace E. Cunningham, this is truly an architectural gem. The sharp and concise angular design gives the home its name, The Razor.



This is fitting of Cunningham’s style who says of his design philosophy, “I have attempted architecture clarity and rigour.”

