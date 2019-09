Photo: huffingtonpost.com

Megahuge hedge fund manager John Paulson just bought himself a SICK new mansion in Aspen.Huffpo says it cost $24.5 million.



The estate sits on 8.9 acres, has seven bedrooms, 81⁄2 baths, lake access, and a 35-foot glass wall for superb Colorado views.

