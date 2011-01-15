HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ivanka's Husband Jared Kushner Puts Astor Place Duplex On The Market

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Jared Kushner’s Astor Place duplex mustn’t have been good enough for the heiress of the Trump fortune. Kushner bought the place back in the spring of 2009 for $3.225 million and married Ivanka a few months later.rumours of the newlyweds apartment hunting in New York City must be true, because now Jared’s bachelor pad is on the market for $4.1 million (via curbed).



