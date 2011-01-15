HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ivanka's Husband Jared Kushner Puts Astor Place Duplex On The Market

Leah Goldman
Jared Kushner’s Astor Place duplex mustn’t have been good enough for the heiress of the Trump fortune. Kushner bought the place back in the spring of 2009 for $3.225 million and married Ivanka a few months later.rumours of the newlyweds apartment hunting in New York City must be true, because now Jared’s bachelor pad is on the market for $4.1 million (via curbed).

The place is 2,042 square feet

Wide open with high ceilings

One of the two bedrooms

A home office space with city views

Here's the other bedroom

Newly renovated kitchen...

...with not one, but two dishwashers

Even the bathrooms are spacious

Here's the entrance way to the doorman building

And here's a view from outside

