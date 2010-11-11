HOUSE OF THE DAY: Hedge Funder Paul Tudor Jones' $30 Million Mansion

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones put his farm house in Cambridge, Md. on the market for $30 million. The estate covers 6,250 acres of wildlife inhabited land, the living area is 14,000 square feet, and there are 11 bedrooms, and 10 bathrooms.It is a premier sporting estate, equipped for fishing, hunting and equestrian sports. Inside, you’ve got a basketball court, exercise room, home theatre, library, steam room, billiards room and three fire places.



And the coup de grace: It comes with islands that spell his initials — PTJ.

