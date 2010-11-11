HOUSE OF THE DAY: Hedge Funder Paul Tudor Jones' $30 Million Mansion

Leah Goldman
PTJ

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones put his farm house in Cambridge, Md. on the market for $30 million. The estate covers 6,250 acres of wildlife inhabited land, the living area is 14,000 square feet, and there are 11 bedrooms, and 10 bathrooms.It is a premier sporting estate, equipped for fishing, hunting and equestrian sports. Inside, you’ve got a basketball court, exercise room, home theatre, library, steam room, billiards room and three fire places.

And the coup de grace: It comes with islands that spell his initials — PTJ.

Tudor Farm covers 6,250 acres of beautiful countryside in Cambridge, MD

The home is to the right of the triangle, the bottom right is the lake with a cluster of islands

If you look closely, the islands spell out PTJ

The waterfront home is private, quiet, and tranquil

The great room's large windows overlook the estate's private lake

The formal dining room's painted walls resemble the gorgeous countryside surrounding the home

The entire house has the feel of a ski lodge in the woods

There is a full equestrian complex...

...complete with horse stables...

...and a riding ring

If the main mansion is too small, your friends can always stay in the guest house...

...even the guest house family room carries the nature theme

There's no need to leave the estate for a fishing trip...

...catch bass on your own property

Don't bother wasting money at the zoo...

...a variety of wildlife call the farm home too

The property is far too large to show by foot, take your friends around on a horse and buggy

Think $30 million is a lot? Check out this $1 billion mansion in India...

HOUSE OF THE DAY: India's Richest Man Moves Into The Most Expensive House Ever Built>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.