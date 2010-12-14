HOUSE OF THE DAY: Check Out The $35M Southampton Home Of A President's Granddaughter

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Former President Dwight Eisenhower’s granddaughter, Anne Eisenhower, has finally sold her Southampton home according to the Wall Street Journal. The $35 million estate has been on and off the market for a few years and is finally in contract, due to close by 2011.While we do not know the final negotiated price, the home was on the market for $35 million and is expected to be second or third highest Hamptons sale of the year.



