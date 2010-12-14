HOUSE OF THE DAY: Check Out The $35M Southampton Home Of A President's Granddaughter

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Former President Dwight Eisenhower’s granddaughter, Anne Eisenhower, has finally sold her Southampton home according to the Wall Street Journal. The $35 million estate has been on and off the market for a few years and is finally in contract, due to close by 2011.While we do not know the final negotiated price, the home was on the market for $35 million and is expected to be second or third highest Hamptons sale of the year.

The estate sits on 10.2 acres of land

The home's exterior has the perfect look for a Hamptons post card

Gorgeous wide open space comparable to the White House lawn

There's a built in pool and pool house

Perfect for a weekend barbecue in the summer months

The interior has an antique theme

There's floor to ceiling wall paper in many of the rooms

The all white kitchen gives the home a modern twist

The formal dining room is perfect for entertaining special guests

One of the many fireplaces for the cool summer nights

Sitting room fit for afternoon tea

There's a lot of potential for summer sports on the giant lawn

Sip lemonade on the porch to get out of the hot sun

If the main house isn't enough, there's also a separate cottage

Now check out where her grandfather once called home...

