HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $33 Million French Castle You Can Buy With Your Bonus Money

Gregory White
Round Hill Greenwich

Greenwich Connecticut, known home to luxury and lavishness, now plays host to this $33 million real estate offering from Sotheby’s.

The described “pre-war” estate, which could be any war stretching back to the French-Indian with the style of the house, not only rests on 22 acres (that’s $1.5 million per acre) but also includes a view of the New York skyline.

This is the main house (yes, you get two!).

Source: Sotheby's via Luxist

The luxurious stone driveway that can make you feel like Louis XIV.

Source: Sotheby's via Luxist

Perhaps a spot of croquet on the front lawn?

Source: Sotheby's via Luxist

What will you park out front, perhaps a gilded carriage?

Source: Sotheby's via Luxist

Behind that door there are 8 bedrooms...

Source: Sotheby's via Luxist

A kitchen with side breakfast room...

Source: Sotheby's via Luxist

And space for a butler, of course!

Source: Sotheby's via Luxist

A lovely pond to reflect on your day's conquests.

Source: Sotheby's via Luxist

Hedgerows not tall enough to get lost in, surely better with children?

Source: Sotheby's via Luxist

The front lawn for massive gala occasions...

Source: Sotheby's via Luxist

Or perhaps the solarium, for more demure events?

Source: Sotheby's via Luxist

Then there is this tiny turret thing, where you can keep your groundskeeper.

Source: Sotheby's via Luxist

At least he has a lovely view.

Source: Sotheby's via Luxist

Here is my lion, see my wealth roar.

Source: Sotheby's via Luxist

Most likely the only portion of the property you will ever see in the real.

Source: Sotheby's via Luxist

$33 Million Not Enough For You? Check Out The Most Expensive House In America

This is what $150 million in house looks like >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.