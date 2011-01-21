HOUSE OF THE DAY: Gore Vidal Lists $3.495 Million Hollywood Mansion

The patio

Intellectual superstar Gore Vidal has listed his Mediterranean mansion in the celebrity-loaded Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, according to The Real Estalker.The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 4,800 square footer–which sits atop a 20,000 square foot lot at 2562 Outpost Drive–is now selling at $3.495 million. That’s some serious profit considering Vidal bought the property in 1977 for $149,500.

In fact, that’s a whopping 23 TIMES his purchase price.

It’s also an incalculable accumulation of avant-garde history.

In the 80-plus years of his life, Gore Vidal–with blue-blooded ties to Jackie O, Jimmy Carter and Al Gore–has embodied the many intellectual -ist’s: novelist, essayist, journalist, and activist. As well as screenwriter and political provocateur — “there is only one party in the United States, the Property Party…and it has two right wings: Republican and Democrat” — and literary incendiary. His 1948 “The City and the Pillar,” was the first American novel to feature homosexuality straight up, and his 1968 “Myra Breckinridge” was a transsexual satire.

From the looks of it, Vidal had quite a bit of thinking room in this house with its high ceilings, an office overflowing with books, and a still-stuck-in-the-60s livingroom overlooking a fountain. There’s also the patio, dining room and meditation room. His guests had the luxury of staying in the guest house by the swimming pool.  

Also a LOT of gilt.  A lot.

