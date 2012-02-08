HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $45 Million, Own A 14-Acre Bermuda Estate That Once Belonged To The US Government

Photo: JustLuxe

Chelston, Bermuda‘s most impressive estate originally constructed in 1939–1941 for California oil baron Carbon Petroleum Dubbs, has been listed for sale via Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate John Sinclair for $45 million. Conveyed to the U.S. government in 1964, the prestigious property served as the official Bermuda residence of the United States Consul General for over 30 years.



During that time famous guests included President George Bush and Vice President Dan Quayle, Senator John Kerry, Senator Edward Kennedy of Massachusetts, Senator Chris Dodd of Connecticut, General Colin Powell, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, actor Michael Douglas, and model/actress Brooke Shields, to name a few.

Chelston is unique in Bermuda as a large-acreage, fully updated, private beachfront compound located within a five-minute drive of Hamilton. The 10,000-square-foot main house occupies a commanding position approximately 200 feet above sea level with amazing views of the Atlantic Ocean, the city of Hamilton, and the gardens and sweeping lawns that comprise the 14-acre estate.

With 15 bedrooms and 19 baths in all, including three guest cottages and a staff cottage, the main house is on three levels with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, multiple sets of French doors and generous room proportions. Luxe features include a salt-water aquarium with a living coral reef in the library, a well-equipped home cinema, a gym, a nearly Olympic-size swimming pool, a rare outdoor Chinese stone fireplace in the shape of a five-armed dragon, and a croquet lawn.

Overlooking the pink sands and turquoise waters of Grape Bay is a pavilion complete with a wood-burning pizza oven for beachfront lunches and dinners. A world-class team of international architects, builders, and craftsmen spent three years renovating the property. Go to ChristiesRealEstate.com to learn more.

