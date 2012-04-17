HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $17.95 Million, Feel Like You Live In The Hamptons, Without Paying The Property Taxes

quogue house $17.95 million

Photo: Corcoran

An oceanfront estate in the village of Quogue is on sale for $17.95 million.You might be thinking: Where in the world is Quogue?!

Well it’s just a 10 minute bike ride from West Hampton Beach Village—and with significantly less property taxes. 

This oceanfront estate has 9,000 square feet of living space, six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, and sits on nearly three acres of land. And the house has only been on the market for about a week.

Four of the six bedrooms have bathrooms inside the room. The other two have bathrooms across the halls, so essentially every bedroom has a private bathroom. The main house has two living rooms—one upstairs and one downstairs.

There is also a large pool house that is practically a third living room.

We spoke with the listing agent from Corcoran Group, Mark Schindler, who explained for buyers looking at this price point, you won’t find something this big, and with so much privacy in the Hamptons.

The estate, which was built in 2004, was originally designed as a contemporary home.

But the current owner redesigned it to be more traditional and fit in with the Hamptons.

The wood trimmings are all new.

The media room doubles as a game room.

The kitchen has beautiful floors.

Open the porch doors for a cool breeze while dining.

The current owner also expanded the master bedroom to include a large sitting area.

The listing agent told us that a house of this size and acreage would go for nearly $30 million in the Hamptons.

The pool is facing the ocean side of the house.

These beaches are far less crowded than the ones in the Hamptons.

So you don't like the idea of Quogue?

