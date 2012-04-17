HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $17.95 Million, Feel Like You Live In The Hamptons, Without Paying The Property Taxes

Photo: Corcoran

An oceanfront estate in the village of Quogue is on sale for $17.95 million.You might be thinking: Where in the world is Quogue?!



Well it’s just a 10 minute bike ride from West Hampton Beach Village—and with significantly less property taxes.

This oceanfront estate has 9,000 square feet of living space, six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, and sits on nearly three acres of land. And the house has only been on the market for about a week.

Four of the six bedrooms have bathrooms inside the room. The other two have bathrooms across the halls, so essentially every bedroom has a private bathroom. The main house has two living rooms—one upstairs and one downstairs.

There is also a large pool house that is practically a third living room.

We spoke with the listing agent from Corcoran Group, Mark Schindler, who explained for buyers looking at this price point, you won’t find something this big, and with so much privacy in the Hamptons.

