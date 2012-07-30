HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $17.5 Million, Buy A Chic TriBeCa Apartment With An Indoor Pool

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

A single family home known as “The Marble House” in TriBeCa is on sale for $17.5 million.The house gets its name from the rich surfaces inside: decadent imported Carrara, Striato Olimpico, Grey Bardiglio, and Crema Valencia marbles from slabs hand-selected by designer Stuart Parr.



The house spans 9,000 square feet, huge by Manhattan standards, and has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and one half-bath.

The home features a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, game room, sauna, indoor pool, and 12-seat theatre.

