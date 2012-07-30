HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $17.5 Million, Buy A Chic TriBeCa Apartment With An Indoor Pool

Meredith Galante
A single family home known as “The Marble House” in TriBeCa is on sale for $17.5 million.The house gets its name from the rich surfaces inside: decadent imported Carrara, Striato Olimpico, Grey Bardiglio, and Crema Valencia marbles from slabs hand-selected by designer Stuart Parr.

The house spans 9,000 square feet, huge by Manhattan standards, and has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and one half-bath.

The home features a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, game room, sauna, indoor pool, and 12-seat theatre.

The home is located on Collister Street.

The grand salon is 60 feet wide.

The stairs are appropriately marble.

The dining room has a imported Murano glass chandelier.

All of the crown moulding is plastered and custom designed.

The kitchen features heirloom cabinetry with antique glass and nickel-plated hardware.

The bathroom has a free-standing sink.

There are no distractions in this office. So you'll get plenty of work done.

Each bedroom has an ensuite bathroom.

The bedrooms have white oak floors laid in a chic Chevron pattern.

The master bath has a Carrara marble tub with walls of beveled glass, nickel, and plaster.

The bathroom is sort of trippy with all the mirrors.

Every room is stark white.

The home has an indoor pool.

It's great for swimming laps.

The pool is 45'-long and heated.

Sit in this room to dry off.

Or use the sauna after a dip in the pool.

Check out the rest of the neighbourhood.

