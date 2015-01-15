A Venture Capitalist Is Reportedly Selling His Remarkable 'Floating Box' House For Upward Of $20 Million

Asta Thrastardottir
Venture Capitalist Baline Wesner and wife Alexa Wesner are selling their ‘floating box house,’ in Austin, Texas for an undisclosed price, reports Curbed.

Designed by architect Peter Gluck, the contemporary home uses glass walls to seamlessly integrate into the beautiful surroundings.

The incredible 10,563 square-foot home has 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a guest house, and once even hosted President Obama.

Although the price is undisclosed, it is estimated that the owners are looking for an offer “in the $US20 million range,” according to Curbed.

Laura Gottesman of Gottesman Residential Real Estate has the listing.

Welcome to 200 Heritage Live Oaks.

The home is designed as a series of boxes with one stack on top of the other. The second level sits on the transparent glass living room.

It is located on a secluded four acres in Austin's neighbourhood of West Lake Hills -- which is helpful since the entire home is basically made from glass.

The interior of the home is decorated with impeccable style.

There is even a swing attached to the massive staircase that runs through the home.

The kitchen is covered in stainless steel and has great views of the grounds.

The office is located on the lowest level and has a subterranean view of the pool.

While the other window looks out onto a small forest of trees, which makes for a very tranquil work space.

There is a pool table and bar that would impress any guest.

The master bedroom has a very simplistic design and its own balcony with beautiful views.

There is also plenty of outdoor space.

Plus, there is a gorgeous infinity pool that overlooks the lush hill country.

Here's one last glimpse of the impeccable glass home.

You know what they say about those in glass houses...

