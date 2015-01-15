A Venture Capitalist Is Reportedly Selling His Remarkable 'Floating Box' House For Upward Of $20 Million

Venture Capitalist Baline Wesner and wife Alexa Wesner are selling their ‘floating box house,’ in Austin, Texas for an undisclosed price, reports Curbed.

Designed by architect Peter Gluck, the contemporary home uses glass walls to seamlessly integrate into the beautiful surroundings.

The incredible 10,563 square-foot home has 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a guest house, and once even hosted President Obama.

Although the price is undisclosed, it is estimated that the owners are looking for an offer “in the $US20 million range,” according to Curbed.

Laura Gottesman of Gottesman Residential Real Estate has the listing.

