A Venture Capitalist Is Reportedly Selling His Remarkable 'Floating Box' House For Upward Of $20 Million

Venture Capitalist Baline Wesner and wife Alexa Wesner are selling their ‘floating box house,’ in Austin, Texas for an undisclosed price, reports Curbed.
Designed by architect Peter Gluck, the contemporary home uses glass walls to seamlessly integrate into the beautiful surroundings.
The incredible 10,563 square-foot home has 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a guest house, and once even hosted President Obama.
Although the price is undisclosed, it is estimated that the owners are looking for an offer “in the $US20 million range,” according to Curbed.
Laura Gottesman of Gottesman Residential Real Estate has the listing.
The home is designed as a series of boxes with one stack on top of the other. The second level sits on the transparent glass living room.
It is located on a secluded four acres in Austin's neighbourhood of West Lake Hills -- which is helpful since the entire home is basically made from glass.
While the other window looks out onto a small forest of trees, which makes for a very tranquil work space.
