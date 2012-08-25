HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ellen DeGeneres Is Flipping The Malibu Mansion She Bought From Brad Pitt For $13 Million

After purchasing Brad Pitt’s Malibu estate in Dec. 2011, Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia deRossi are already selling the place, real estate blogger The Real Estalker is reporting.



The couple is trying to sel the home for $13 million.

DeGeneres picked up the pad for $12 million last year. It was a loss for Pitt, who originally bought it for $13.75 million.

The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home faces Point Mugu State Park on one side and the Pacific Ocean on the other, and features spectacular ocean views all around.

The gated home also has beach access to a private cove, three fireplaces, and a tennis court.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.