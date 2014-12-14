HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Mansion Of A Houston Socialite With A 3-Story Closet Hits The Market For $12.9 Million

Theresa Roemer first made headlines last summer when her 3,000-square-foot three-story closet was featured in Neiman Marcus blog.

But all of that publicity might not have been a good thing for Roemer since she was robbed of a reported $US1 million dollars of luxury good shortly after.

So the Houston socialite, entrepreneur, and former Mrs. Houston Texas has decided to put her mansion and beloved closet (that she spent half a million dollars building by the way) on the market for $US12.9 million, reports the Houston Chronicle.

In addition to having the “largest closet in America,” the Woodland’s home has 10-bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, two kitchens, a wine tasting room, and a in-home spa and movie theatre. All of these amenities are spread across 17,315 square feet.

Roemer already has plans for her next closet to be twice as big, according to Curbed.

