HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Mansion Of A Houston Socialite With A 3-Story Closet Hits The Market For $12.9 Million

Asta Thrastardottir
House Of The Day: Mansion In Texas Via Zillow

Theresa Roemer first made headlines last summer when her 3,000-square-foot three-story closet was featured in Neiman Marcus blog

But all of that publicity might not have been a good thing for Roemer since she was robbed of a reported $US1 million dollars of luxury good shortly after. 

So the Houston socialite, entrepreneur, and former Mrs. Houston Texas has decided to put her mansion and beloved closet (that she spent half a million dollars building by the way) on the market for $US12.9 million, reports the Houston Chronicle

In addition to having the “largest closet in America,” the Woodland’s home has 10-bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, two kitchens, a wine tasting room, and a in-home spa and movie theatre. All of these amenities are spread across 17,315 square feet. 

Roemer already has plans for her next closet to be twice as big, according to Curbed. 

Welcome to 47 Grand Regency Circle.

Guests are immediately greeted by a towering entryway, complete with a Swarovski Crystal chandelier.

The home is covered in 25-foot, floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

There are two kitchens in the house. This one is the family kitchen.

It has two islands and custom-cut Carrera Italian marble.

The second kitchen is made for caterers, and hidden out of sight.

The dining area has sprawling views of the grounds.

The giant master bedroom has an additional sitting area with views of the grounds.

The master bath has a custom-made Italian marble shower that has duel rain heads and water jets.

But, more importantly, it leads to the famed 3,000-square-foot closet.

That has a spiral staircase running through the three levels. The first floor is reserved for her jewelry and over 60 Hermès Birkin handbags.

The closet comes with a bar, just in case you want to sip champagne while figuring out what to wear.

Roemer keeps her clothes and shoes close to the champagne bar.

Her husband has a closet, too. It's just not quite as big.

If you're not into drinking in the closet, there is a second bar downstairs.

Plus, there is a wine tasting room.

The mansion even has an in-house movie theatre.

The grounds of the house are just as impressive. The home has a large pool and overlooks a lake and golf course.

Here is one last glimpse at the extravagant home.

