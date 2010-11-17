HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Donald Trump's $12 Million California Golf Villa

Leah Goldman, Gus Lubin
image

Photo: Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty

Donald Trump is listing the premier home at a SoCal luxury development for $12 million (via Zillow). You know it’s an awesome home because Trump lived there himself.Trump built the 11,000-sq ft home along with several other properties at Rancho Palos Verdes in 2005.

The home is situated right on the Trump National Golf Course, which he bought and developed for close to $100 million.

The stone exterior resembles a Spanish villa

Enter through the double doors to explore the 11,000 square feet

The huge living room with marble floors...

...looks out to a beautiful view of the Pacific Ocean

The family room features dark hard wood floors and another ocean view

The kitchen is full of only the best appliances...

..and overlooks the family room for easy cooking and entertaining

The master bedroom has its own fireplace and private patio

The bar is perfect for entertaining as well

Get some work done and relax in front of the fire in the office

Store bottles of wine on display in the wine room

The pool over looks the Pacific Ocean

A great backyard for a party

He's also offloading this gem...

