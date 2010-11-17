HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Donald Trump's $12 Million California Golf Villa

Photo: Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty

Donald Trump is listing the premier home at a SoCal luxury development for $12 million (via Zillow). You know it’s an awesome home because Trump lived there himself.Trump built the 11,000-sq ft home along with several other properties at Rancho Palos Verdes in 2005.



The home is situated right on the Trump National Golf Course, which he bought and developed for close to $100 million.

