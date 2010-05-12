HOUSE OF THE DAY: You Can Live Inside A $13 Million Christie's Auction House

Kamelia Angelova
christie's auction house loft

The former Christie’s auction house on the Upper East Side in NYC has apartments for sale.

The gem amongst the dwellings is a 10,000-sq-ft, two-floor ultra loft with a price tag of over $13 million. 

Here are the details via Corcoran – 4 gas fireplaces, 6 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, 600sf of terraces, two kitchens and numerous dining possibilities; wide white oak floors, multi-zone climate system, lighting and audio system, and a lutron shade motorised system.

Address: 219 East 67th Street (at Third Ave), New York City

Source: Corcoran

Living-room..one of several.

Source: Corcoran

One of four fireplaces

Source: Corcoran

Office

Source: Corcoran

Bathroom

Source: Corcoran

Kitchen

Source: Corcoran

A second kitchen

Source: Corcoran

Small dining-room

Source: Corcoran

The large dining-room

Source: Corcoran

The library

Source: Corcoran

Hallway leading to two of the six bedrooms

Source: Corcoran

Bedroom

Source: Corcoran

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Source: Corcoran

TV area

Source: Corcoran

Another bathroom – there are 8.5 bathrooms in the duplex.

Source: Corcoran

A waiting area at one of the bathrooms

Source: Corcoran

A cozy sitting nook

Source: Corcoran

Private garage with two parking spaces.

It could be yours. Here are the financials:

Price: $13,370,000

Monthly Maint/CC: $12,820

Taxes: $6,328 (monthly)

Source: Corcoran

Layout – Part I

Source: Corcoran

Layout – Part I

Source: Corcoran

Don't Miss...

HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Coolest Master Bedroom EVER >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.