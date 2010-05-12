HOUSE OF THE DAY: You Can Live Inside A $13 Million Christie's Auction House

The former Christie’s auction house on the Upper East Side in NYC has apartments for sale.



The gem amongst the dwellings is a 10,000-sq-ft, two-floor ultra loft with a price tag of over $13 million.

Here are the details via Corcoran – 4 gas fireplaces, 6 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, 600sf of terraces, two kitchens and numerous dining possibilities; wide white oak floors, multi-zone climate system, lighting and audio system, and a lutron shade motorised system.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.