HOUSE OF THE DAY: Seized Mansion Of Mexican Drug Dealer Filled With Weapons And Exotic Animals

Vince Veneziani
Mexican Drug Cartel Villa 18

Photo: ActiveBoard.com

It’s no secret that the drug problem in Mexico is out of control.With tens of thousands of people having perished from the ongoing drug war between Mexican cartels and the government, it appears there’s no solution in sight for the country. The cartels are ripe with power and are making so much money they literally don’t know what to do with it all.

This plush villa, seized by the Mexican government, has it all: lions, gold-plated handguns, millions of dollars shoved in closets, and a killer underground hot tub. A handful of photos were posted to Activeboard.com, some originating from pictures that the Mexican government took.

Sure, it was purchased with drug money, but you have to check out some of these amenities.

So here's a shot of the villa

Source: Activeboard.com

And here's the group that seized it.

Source: Activeboard.com

The former tenants.

Source: Activeboard.com

There's a luxurious pool with statues in the back.

Source: Activeboard.com

...along with jaguars.

Source: Activeboard.com

It also comes with 7 lions.

Source: Activeboard.com

And one very rare, white tiger.

Source: Activeboard.com

Perhaps you'd like to lounge in the underground hot tub?

Source: Activeboard.com

Inside you'll find millions of dollars crammed into a fake wall.

Source: Activeboard.com

And more cash next to that.

Source: Activeboard.com

And cash in a suitcase.

Source: Activeboard.com

Suffice to say you won't need a mortgage for this home.

Source: Activeboard.com

Cash in the kitchen, too! This house practically finances itself.

Source: Activeboard.com

This stack of cash is estimated to be worth $18 million. It was found in the villa.

Source: Activeboard.com

Another angle.

Source: Activeboard.com

Gorgeous woodwork is included.

Source: Activeboard.com

So is this gold-plated AK-47.

Source: Activeboard.com

You also get 16 gold-plated semi-automatic pistols.

Source: Activeboard.com

There's a matched pair of these Jesus/Virgin Mary handguns.

Source: Activeboard.com

Too bad they burned it down to the ground after the raid!

Source: Activeboard.com

Liked this house?

Be sure to check out this Wells Fargo party house that's been reduced by $3 million ->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.