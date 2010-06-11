HOUSE OF THE DAY: Seized Mansion Of Mexican Drug Dealer Filled With Weapons And Exotic Animals

Photo: ActiveBoard.com

It’s no secret that the drug problem in Mexico is out of control.With tens of thousands of people having perished from the ongoing drug war between Mexican cartels and the government, it appears there’s no solution in sight for the country. The cartels are ripe with power and are making so much money they literally don’t know what to do with it all.



This plush villa, seized by the Mexican government, has it all: lions, gold-plated handguns, millions of dollars shoved in closets, and a killer underground hot tub. A handful of photos were posted to Activeboard.com, some originating from pictures that the Mexican government took.

Sure, it was purchased with drug money, but you have to check out some of these amenities.

