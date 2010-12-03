HOUSE OF THE DAY: Michael Jordan's New $12.4 Million Golf House

Kevin Baumer
image

UPDATE, NOW WITH PHOTOS: While everyone’s attention is focused on the supposed ‘King’ the greatest basketball player of all time has a plush new $12.4 million home.  Michael Jordan just bought a mansion in ‘The Bears Club’, developed by Jack Nicklaus, in Jupiter, Florida. 

Jordan reportedly paid $4.8 million for the land, and another $7.6 million for construction of the home.  The mansion has 11 bedrooms, a guard-house, a media centre, and of course, a basketball court. 

The Bears Club is comprised of 55 residences which start at $4 million and can go for as much as $20 million.  

Entrance to The Bears Club

MJ's home under construction

The finished product

Golf course in the background

MJ is said to spend all of his time here now

Nice circle driveway

Birds eye of the huge golf course

It's a huge course

And here's the clubhouse

