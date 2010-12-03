HOUSE OF THE DAY: Michael Jordan's New $12.4 Million Golf House

UPDATE, NOW WITH PHOTOS: While everyone’s attention is focused on the supposed ‘King’ the greatest basketball player of all time has a plush new $12.4 million home. Michael Jordan just bought a mansion in ‘The Bears Club’, developed by Jack Nicklaus, in Jupiter, Florida.



Jordan reportedly paid $4.8 million for the land, and another $7.6 million for construction of the home. The mansion has 11 bedrooms, a guard-house, a media centre, and of course, a basketball court.

The Bears Club is comprised of 55 residences which start at $4 million and can go for as much as $20 million.

