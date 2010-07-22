House Of The Day : Check Out The Gym, Party Deck, And Girly Furniture In Jamie Dimon's Chicago Mansion

Photo: luxis
JPMorgan’s CEO is having a hard time selling his eight-bedroom Chicago house.He bought the property back in 2000 for $4.68 million. Then, a few years ago, he put it on the market at the selling price of $13.5 million. It keeps making news because the darn thing just won’t sell!
Now the price is already down to $9.5 million, according to Luxist.
Hopefully, this pictures will convince someone to buy this baby already. It’s gorgeous.
Everything is built for the bustling life of a businessman. Maybe some of JD's favourite books are in here?
There's a pro punching bag, a skylight, and signed t-shirts/autographs in here. The man is hooked up!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.