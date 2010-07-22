House Of The Day : Check Out The Gym, Party Deck, And Girly Furniture In Jamie Dimon's Chicago Mansion

Photo: luxis

JPMorgan’s CEO is having a hard time selling his eight-bedroom Chicago house.He bought the property back in 2000 for $4.68 million. Then, a few years ago, he put it on the market at the selling price of $13.5 million. It keeps making news because the darn thing just won’t sell!



Now the price is already down to $9.5 million, according to Luxist.

Hopefully, this pictures will convince someone to buy this baby already. It’s gorgeous.

