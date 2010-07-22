House Of The Day : Check Out The Gym, Party Deck, And Girly Furniture In Jamie Dimon's Chicago Mansion

Isabelle Schafer
dimon house

Photo: luxis

JPMorgan’s CEO is having a hard time selling his eight-bedroom Chicago house.He bought the property back in 2000 for $4.68 million. Then, a few years ago, he put it on the market at the selling price of $13.5 million. It keeps making news because the darn thing just won’t sell!

Now the price is already down to $9.5 million, according to Luxist.

Hopefully, this pictures will convince someone to buy this baby already. It’s gorgeous.

Majestic, isn't it?

The house was built in 1870

There's definitely enough space for business dinners in here

The house has four stories - that's a lot of steps

Here's a cosy place to light up a cigar

Everything is built for the bustling life of a businessman. Maybe some of JD's favourite books are in here?

The symmetry here is great

Where's the waffle maker...

As mentioned before - lots of steps

Is that 4 sinks? What are all the sinks there for?

There are eight bedrooms and a master suite

A pink couch? Dimon you dog! Way to please the lady.

That painting is priceless. All business.

There's a pro punching bag, a skylight, and signed t-shirts/autographs in here. The man is hooked up!

A leopard print chair? Dimon 100% let the wife make the design decisions

The best part of the house: a 900-square-foot rooftop terrace

Party with a view

