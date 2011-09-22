HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Really Nice North Carolina Farm For $4 Million

Photo: via Christie’s International Real Estate

Live in a beautiful home that looks like a log cabin in the Forrest, set upon a mountain top.Caledonia Farm, in Highlands, N.C., is listed at $3,999,000 by Christie’s. The home has four bedrooms and 3.5 baths.



There are multiple decks and porches for outdoor living. On the property there is a guest cottage, a caretaker’s cottage, a business suite, two barns, and horse back riding trails.

The property is 38 acres and has two wells and three springs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.