HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Really Nice North Carolina Farm For $4 Million

Meredith Galante
Live in a beautiful home that looks like a log cabin in the Forrest, set upon a mountain top.Caledonia Farm, in Highlands, N.C., is listed at $3,999,000 by Christie’s. The home has four bedrooms and 3.5 baths.

There are multiple decks and porches for outdoor living. On the property there is a guest cottage, a caretaker’s cottage, a business suite, two barns, and horse back riding trails.

The property is 38 acres and has two wells and three springs.

The family room also serves as a great room

The kitchen with marble counter tops

The living room with wood-burning fireplace

The master bedroom

The master bath

The view of the mountains

The trails on the property

The guest cottage

The patio space

Home on the range

