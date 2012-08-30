HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy A Luxury Lodge In Whistler For $14.65 Million

Meredith Galante
A mountain estate that looks like a luxury lodge in Whistler, Vancouver is on sale for $14.65 million.The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate sits on one acre of land, and is surrounded by five acres of untouchable park land.

The home is gated, and spans about 4,800 square feet. There’s an additional guest house on the property.

Welcome to Crabapple Drive.

The kitchen and living room have a big, open floor plan.

The two islands in the kitchen make the space perfect for entertaining.

The counter tops are all marble.

The stainless steel appliances help keep the kitchen modern-looking.

The skylights in dining room give a romantic ambiance to the meal.

The beam ceilings are stunning, and will definitely be a feature your guests envy.

The playroom has a convenient bathroom attached.

The living room's fireplace is a massive stone fixture that runs from the ceiling to the floor.

They current owners are asking $3,053 a square foot.

The home has three fireplaces total.

The hallways have perfect lighting to display artwork.

The master bedroom has a stone fireplace and skylights, creating an intimate vibe.

The back of the home has a stone patio that leads onto the grounds.

There are heat lamps outside so you can enjoy the outdoors on colder nights.

The outdoor covered patio is also warmed by the fireplace.

We wouldn't be surprised if a deer dropped by this pool for a drink.

The small bridge helps provide a nice path around the property.

The water gets very close to the house.

