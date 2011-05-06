HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Iconic Home Alone House For $2.4 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Coldwell Banker

The iconic house where a young Macaulay Culkin fought off intruders in the 90’s classic Home Alone is now on the market for $2.4 million.The 1920’s style Winnetka, Ill. house (now free of booby traps), is just 30 miles outside of Chicago.



The current owners bought the house in 1988, just two years before it was used as a movie set, for $875,000.

Guests are welcomed by the beautiful staircase that Culkin so famously sled down in the movie.

