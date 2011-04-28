HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Late Senator Ted Kennedy's DC Mansion For $7 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s

The Washington, DC home belonging to the late Senator Ted Kennedy is still seeking a buyer after 16 months on the market.The six-bedroom mansion, in the Kalorama section of the capital, was initially expected to sell for $8 million, but Sotheby’s has since reduced the price tag to $6.995 million.



Sen. Kennedy and his wife Victoria bought the home, which bears a striking resemblance to the White House, in 1998 for $2.75 million.

The house has five fireplaces, an indoor pool, an exercise room, an elevator, and a wine cellar — and is located squarely between DC’s Islamic centre and the Syrian embassy.

