HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Late Senator Ted Kennedy's DC Mansion For $7 Million

Julie Zeveloff
ted kennedy house

Photo: Sotheby’s

The Washington, DC home belonging to the late Senator Ted Kennedy is still seeking a buyer after 16 months on the market.The six-bedroom mansion, in the Kalorama section of the capital, was initially expected to sell for $8 million, but Sotheby’s has since reduced the price tag to $6.995 million.

Sen. Kennedy and his wife Victoria bought the home, which bears a striking resemblance to the White House, in 1998 for $2.75 million.

The house has five fireplaces, an indoor pool, an exercise room, an elevator, and a wine cellar — and is located squarely between DC’s Islamic centre and the Syrian embassy.

The front entrance, flanked by massive columns

The entryway features an elaborate marble design

The dining room is spacious enough for a 50-person banquet

The tiled sunroom opens onto a spacious terrace

French doors in the sunroom

The study has wood-paneled walls and built-in bookshelves

One of six bedrooms

Each bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet

