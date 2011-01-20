HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $4.5 Million Pastoral Villa You Won't Believe Is In New York City

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

This gorgeous Mediterranean style villa calls the Bronx home. The $4.5 million mansion is located in Fieldston, a private, residential neighbourhood in Riverdale (via Wall Street Journal).The current owners bought the villa in 1999 for $1.85 million. The home was built in 1920 and has beautiful Mediterranean details throughout.

The villa is over 8,000 square feet

The stucco exterior adds to the Spanish villa feel

Mediterranean details throughout

Relax in front of the fireplace

Even the stairs have Spanish influenced detailing...

...and the floor

Arches make the home appear even larger

A library fit for some intense chess matches

Enjoy dinner in front of the fire

Huge kitchen

With state of the art appliances

Here's the breakfast nook

And here's one of the five bedrooms

Beautifully tiled bathroom, continuing the Mediterranean theme

And an outdoor porch to enjoy the summer nights

But this mansion has views of the Pacific...

HOUSE OF THE DAY: Wake Up To The Most Breathtaking Views Of The Pacific For $25M >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.