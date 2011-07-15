HOUSE OF THE DAY: Check Out This $6.25 Million Bachelor Pad In Los Angeles

Photo: Zillow

Josh Altman, the newest celebrity broker to debut on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing” series, listed his bachelor pad in Los Angeles, California this past spring for $6,250,000, according to Luxist.The house features floor to ceiling windows overlooking the ocean and state of the art sliding glass doors leading out to the infinity pool and spa.



With 6,000 square feet, the home is equipped with a gourmet kitchen built with Macassar ebony cabinetry, a THX theatre, four bedrooms, and a 1,200 square foot master suite with a fireplace.

Added bonus: it’s in a gated Viewmont enclave.

