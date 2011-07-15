HOUSE OF THE DAY: Check Out This $6.25 Million Bachelor Pad In Los Angeles

Liz Weiss
Bachelor Pad 1

Photo: Zillow

Josh Altman, the newest celebrity broker to debut on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing” series, listed his bachelor pad in Los Angeles, California this past spring for $6,250,000, according to Luxist.The house features floor to ceiling windows overlooking the ocean and state of the art sliding glass doors leading out to the infinity pool and spa.

With 6,000 square feet, the home is equipped with a gourmet kitchen built with Macassar ebony cabinetry, a THX theatre, four bedrooms, and a 1,200 square foot master suite with a fireplace.

Added bonus: it’s in a gated Viewmont enclave.

The living area is very spacious

The floor to ceiling glass paneling

The modern dining room

One of the home's four bedrooms

The pool lit up at night

Another living area with a fireplace

One of the home's luxurious bathrooms

The gourmet kitchen is built with Macassar ebony cabinetry

The work area

No bachelor pad is complete with a THX theatre

Another bedroom

Another view of the beautiful pool

A modern looking exterior

The property is very private

Another impressive view at night

If you would rather find a pad on the East Coast...

